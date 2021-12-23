Zardari to literally encamp in Lahore to challenge federal govt

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that he would set up tents in Lahore and sit there to protest against the federal government.

Addressing party workers in Tando Allahyar, near Hyderabad in Sindh, the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party leader said it was the time to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government.

He said he would challenge the PTI government by staying in Islamabad and Lahore.

Zardari said the PPP-led Sindh government and the federation had some thorny issues that would persist in the future.

Earlier this week, PPP leader had claimed that some quarters were seeking his advice and help to get rid of Imran Khan government.

He did not name any person but claimed that he had told the people seeking his advice that first the government should be sent packing.

The Sindh and federal governments have recently found themselves embroiled in disputes over the transfer/posting of senior bureaucrats and police officers as well as over the Karachi Green Line bus rapid project. PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday demanded that the Sindh government should come clear on the payments it made for the purchase of buses and equipment.