Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called ‘wrong candidate selection’ one of the primary reasons for defeat in the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Elections.

According to unofficial results, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has, so far, managed to lead the elections in what is called PTI’s home ground. The premier has always touted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an example of his outstanding government.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PM admitted that his party made mistakes in the first phase of the KP elections.

PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2021

“Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in [the] 2nd phase of KP LG elections and LG elections across Pakistan.”

The KP LG elections were held on December 19. For the first time in the province, people have directly voted to elect tehsil chairmen/mayors. The official results will be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on December 24.

Unverified results have, however, revealed a major setback for PTI.

Results so far

As per results from 44 tehsil councils, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) is leading with 15 seats. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in the second position with 10 seats. Independent candidates have won in eight tehsils while Awami National Party (ANP) has so far won in six tehsils. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has claimed two seats. Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Tehreek e Islahat Pakistan are following with one seat in the contest.

JUI-F has won the mayorship of the provincial capital Peshawar and Kohat as well. In Mardan, ANP ‘s candidate for mayor swept the polls.

At least 37,000 candidates competed for thousands of seats in the first phase of the local bodies’ election. About 700 of them vied for over 60 tehsil chairman/mayor slots.

In the first phase, the election was held in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner, and Bajaur districts. The second phase will see polling in the remaining 18 districts on January 16.

