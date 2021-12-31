World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney

The world has welcomed the year 2020 with celebrations in Tonga and the “family fireworks” in Sydney.

Fireworks have also illuminated the sky in New Zealand’s Auckland.

Sydney displayed “family fireworks” three hours before midnight when the main event begins. The family fireworks came at 3pm Pakistan time (9pm Sydney time).

The fireworks in Auckland began at 4pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

However, the first territory to welcome the new year was the Pacific island of Tonga, where the countdown hit the zero hour at 10am GMT (3pm PKT).

#AUSTRALIA

The “family fireworks”, displayed three hours before midnight every year ahead of the main show at midnight, fill the sky over the Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on New Year’s Eve.

The island leads the world through New Year’s celebrations and other nations will follow with their own countdowns.

Sydney Harbour Bridge fireworks have fascinated the world for the past several years.

Several TV channels will broadcast the event live at 6PKT.

Another major countdown will begin in New York at 10am on Saturday according to Pakistan time (5am GMT Saturday). The Times Square Ball Drop event draws large crowds every year.

The new year begins with renewed fears about Covid-19 after the Omicron outbreak.

Thousands of flights were cancelled over the Christmas weekend in the United States and Europe.

The spread of Omicron has already slowed the world economy.