World Bank exposes KP’s miserly spending on roads

A World Bank study has found that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's roads are severely underfunded. Regular repairs and maintenance have not been undertaken and this has cost people their lives. An estimated Rs600 million are needed to get them in shape. The network is over 21,000kms long and 41% of it is in bad shape.

The Rural Accessibility Project in KP will cost Rs52.7 billion which is equal to $310 million out of which the World Bank will give Rs51 billion or $300 million. This is a five-year project which has been approved by the CDWP. ECNEC will give final approval to start the project and July 2022 to June 2027 are the project's timeframe.