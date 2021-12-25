Work together by eliminating differences of caste, sect, belief: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged the nation on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s 145th birthday that Pakistan will work together by eliminating differences of caste, sect and belief.

The PM said honesty, passion and determination made Jinnah Quaid-e-Azam, therefore, his attributes would be adopted to fulfill the vision of a progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

“To fulfill his objectives, we are trying to establish a corruption-free system in Pakistan,” he said.

Imran Khan said the only solution for internal and external challenges is to follow the ideology of the leader.

“Let’s work together by eliminating differences of caste, sect and belief. May Allah give us the strength and unity to become the strongest nation according to the perspective of the Quaid.”

Special programs are planned across the country to shed light on Quaid’s struggle for the creation of Pakistan and to highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Armed Forces pay tribute

The armed forces also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Quaid’s vision of a peaceful and progressive Pakistan based on the principles of unity, faith, and discipline is imperative for our success as a nation, according to the ISPR.

Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar said Jinnah united and led the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and eventually succeeded in carving a separate homeland for them.

He achieved a task the likes of which few men in history have to their credit. Certainly, he will ever remain an eternal source of inspiration and guidance for all, he said.