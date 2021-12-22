Woman from Philippines assaulted, harassed in Lahore

The Lahore police have arrested a man, identified as Hassan Raza, for harassing and assaulting a woman from the Philippines.

According to the complainant, she has been living in Lahore for the past two years. “I had been friends with Hasan during this time but when he got engaged last month we stopped talking,” she told the police.

On December 21, at 5am, Raza knocked on the woman’s door. “He forced me to go out with him. When I refused, he slapped me several times, dragged me by the hair, and tore off my clothes,” she stated in an FIR registered at the Defence police station.

The police arrested the suspect the next day during a raid at his residence in Wapda Town. He is being questioned.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal code has been registered against him.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: