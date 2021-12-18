Woman evicted from Nasla Tower dies of ‘severe depression’

An evicted resident of the doomed Nasla Tower has died of, what is being described as, severe mental stress.

She was among hundreds of people who left Nasla Tower in early November.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the demolition of the building built partly on the service lane in the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society.

Media reports on Friday said she was suffering from severe depression. She was a former employee of the Pakistan International Airline.

Shamim Usmani was 65 years old and had appealed to the Supreme Court, Commissioner Karachi, Chief Minister Sindh, Governor Sindh and all the authorities not to “snatch our house”.

The residents of 55 flats have not received any compensation amount yet.

