Winter’s first rain forecast in Karachi today

Karachi woke up to a pleasant and cloudy sky Friday. The Met Office has forecast light showers in several parts of the city later this afternoon which will continue till midnight.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather will stay cloudy because of westerly winds.

On Friday, Karachi’s temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, meanwhile, the humidity was recorded low at 34%. The highest temperature is, on the other hand, expected to stay between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the Air Quality Index, Karachi was at 11th rank among the most polluted cities across the globe. Lahore, once again, ranked the second more difficult city to breathe in.

On the other hand, the northern parts of Pakistan experienced intense cold on December 24. The temperature in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, and other parts of Azad Kashmir dropped below the freezing point.

Multiple roads were blocked and tourists were stranded due to heavy snowfall.

Chitral and Gilgit, too, received snowfall in upper areas such as Shandur, Baroghil, and Kalash.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the cold will intensify in the upcoming days, especially in the Northern Areas.

Heavy showers are, on the other hand, expected in a number of areas in Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, and Mastung.

Rains may cause flash floods in “vulnerable areas” of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Kohlu.