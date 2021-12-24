Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Winter’s first rain forecast in Karachi today

Met Office says weather to stay cloudy this week

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Winter's first rain forecast in Karachi today—Photo File

Listen to the story
Karachi woke up to a pleasant and cloudy sky Friday. The Met Office has forecast light showers in several parts of the city later this afternoon which will continue till midnight. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather will stay cloudy because of westerly winds. On Friday, Karachi's temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, meanwhile, the humidity was recorded low at 34%. The highest temperature is, on the other hand, expected to stay between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. According to the Air Quality Index, Karachi was at 11th rank among the most polluted cities across the globe. Lahore, once again, ranked the second more difficult city to breathe in. On the other hand, the northern parts of Pakistan experienced intense cold on December 24. The temperature in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, and other parts of Azad Kashmir dropped below the freezing point. Multiple roads were blocked and tourists were stranded due to heavy snowfall. Chitral and Gilgit, too, received snowfall in upper areas such as Shandur, Baroghil, and Kalash. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the cold will intensify in the upcoming days, especially in the Northern Areas. Heavy showers are, on the other hand, expected in a number of areas in Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, and Mastung. Rains may cause flash floods in "vulnerable areas" of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Kohlu.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Karachi woke up to a pleasant and cloudy sky Friday. The Met Office has forecast light showers in several parts of the city later this afternoon which will continue till midnight.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather will stay cloudy because of westerly winds.

On Friday, Karachi’s temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, meanwhile, the humidity was recorded low at 34%. The highest temperature is, on the other hand, expected to stay between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the Air Quality Index, Karachi was at 11th rank among the most polluted cities across the globe. Lahore, once again, ranked the second more difficult city to breathe in.

On the other hand, the northern parts of Pakistan experienced intense cold on December 24. The temperature in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, and other parts of Azad Kashmir dropped below the freezing point.

Multiple roads were blocked and tourists were stranded due to heavy snowfall.

Chitral and Gilgit, too, received snowfall in upper areas such as Shandur, Baroghil, and Kalash.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the cold will intensify in the upcoming days, especially in the Northern Areas.

Heavy showers are, on the other hand, expected in a number of areas in Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, and Mastung.

Rains may cause flash floods in “vulnerable areas” of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Kohlu.

 
Karachi Rain weather updates winter
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi, rain, weather updates, cloudy weather, cold winds, snowfall
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life
How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life
Sindh prepares for cold wave, rain in Karachi
Sindh prepares for cold wave, rain in Karachi
Senate employee booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM
Senate employee booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM
Four-year-old killed in crossfire during robbery at Karachi mart
Four-year-old killed in crossfire during robbery at Karachi mart
Khairpur: Attempt foiled to kidnap woman student from university bus
Khairpur: Attempt foiled to kidnap woman student from university bus
Zardari to literally encamp in Lahore to challenge federal govt
Zardari to literally encamp in Lahore to challenge federal govt
Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded as Air War College
Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded as Air War College
Four solar, lunar eclipses forecast in 2022
Four solar, lunar eclipses forecast in 2022
India fails to act after extremists calls for Muslim genocide
India fails to act after extremists calls for Muslim genocide
K-Electric wants to jack up November electricity prices by Rs5.18
K-Electric wants to jack up November electricity prices by Rs5.18
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.