Why did Arif Alvi sign a law deleting deputy mayors?

Representatives of local bodies have taken the President of Pakistan to court over the new Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

Local government refers to the way in which cities are managed. It is considered the third, lowest tier of government with provincial and federal the other two in the hierarchy. Mayors and deputy mayors and councilors are elected to manage cities in local government elections.

In late November this year, the federal government issued the ordinance so that it could hold local government elections in Islamabad. An ordinance is an authoritative order that the president can issue when the National Assembly or Senate are not in session. Usually laws are drafted and voted on in these houses of elected representatives. But the Constitution allows the president of Pakistan to make an order if urgent.

And so he signed off on the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021. This order said that the mayor of Islamabad would be elected directly, for a tenure of four years.

But it is what the ordinance says about the post of deputy mayor that has landed the order in court. President Arif Alvi signed away on ending the post of deputy mayor.

This has not sat well with local government representatives in the federal capital. They decided to go to court to challenge the ordinance by filing a petition. The petitioners said that the direct election of the mayor, the abolition of the post of the deputy mayor and decision to form a committee of unelected people to run the local government is not legal.

They argued that promulgating a new local government ordinance in the presence of an existing 2015 local government law contradicts the Constitution as well.

The court has issued notices to President Arif Alvi and summoned the Attorney General on January 11.

The new ordinance also paves way for using Electronic Voting Machines in the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad. The government has also decided to enable i-voting option for overseas Pakistanis.