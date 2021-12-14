WhatsApp restricts people who can see your ‘last seen’

WhatsApp rolling out a new privacy features which will automatically hide users’ last seen and online status from unknow numbers.

Last seen shows when the user was last active on the app.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes to WhatsApp, these new features are being rolled out to protect users’ privacy from unauthorized third-party contacts.

Currently, WhatsApp by default sets visibility of last seen to “Everyone”, meaning that anyone on the app can see when the user was last active. However, users can change it to “Nobody,” which will make last seen disappear for everyone on the app.

Now, with these changes, the default setting would be set to “My Contacts” restricting the visibility to only those who are in the user’s contact list.

Users will have the options to change it to “Nobody” or “Everyone.”

These are not the only privacy changes WhatsApp has introduced in recent times.

In November, the app rolled out changes to allow users to give people more control over who can see their personal information.

The changes allowed users to choose who in their contact list can see their profile photo and about.