Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from tomorrow as cold intensifies

Temperature dips to 9 degrees Celsius

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Temperature dips to 9 degrees Celsius—Photo: File

Chilly westerly winds will enter Karachi by tomorrow (Monday) and will intensify the cold in the city. This will also bring rain in various parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office has forecast very cold and dry weather in Karachi. This will bring rains in most parts of the country, including Balochistan.

On Sunday, mercury in the city was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was expected to sit between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded low at 30%.

Elsewhere, snowfall was recorded in Batagram and Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab’s Nathiagali.

In several other parts of KP, AJK and Punjab, snowfall and cold winds lowered temperatures.

The temperature of some major cities recorded Friday morning:
• Islamabad 0
• Lahore 7
• Peshawar 0
• Quetta -1
• Gilgit -8
• Murree -1
• Muzaffarabad 0

