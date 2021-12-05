Weather update: Karachi temperatures to drop, rain forecast in Punjab

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain with thunderstorms and snowfall in various parts of the country.

After a long dry spell, a weak westerly weather system is likely to enter the upper parts of the country. This is will dip temperatures in multiple cities including Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the Met Office, rain and snowfall have been predicted in Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Northeast Punjab from Sunday onwards.

People in Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Narowal will be able to enjoy showers too.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert advising district administrations to take all precautionary measures to avoid/ minimize human losses and damage to property.

All concerned authorities have been directed to take safety measures, including informing tourists about weather forecasts, ensuring the availability of emergency services/staff, machinery, and other resources.

The Met Office has said that rain will subside the toxic haze in the plains of Punjab. The smog will, however, be replaced by fog.