HOME > News

Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain

Cold to intensifty after December 28

Posted: Dec 22, 2021
Karachi, start preparing for some winter rain. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted light showers in the city in the upcoming week. According to the Met Office, the people of Karachi will be able to enjoy drizzle and rain in the city on December 27 and December 27. "Westerly winds will bring the downpour and intensify cold," the forecast stated. After December 28, the mercury will drop to eight degrees Celcius. The maximum temperature in the city will, on the other hand, stay between 22 and 24 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, the city's temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celcius Wednesday. On December 18, Karachi witnessed the season's coldest morning. Earlier, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the cold wave in Karachi has increased because of northern and northeasterly winds. “There are chances of an intense cold wave towards the end of December. A westerly wave will bring rains in most parts of the country including Balochistan,” he added. Elsewhere, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, Dense fog and smog are, on the other hand, likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.
