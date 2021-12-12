Wearing yellow, Maryam Nawaz carries mehndi tray and sings

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been in the news for almost a week as the family celebrates the wedding of her son Junaid Safdar. On Sunday, a new video of Maryam Nawaz surfaced on social media and this one is likely to prove an exception.

The video shows Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a yellow mehndi dress, singing a mehndi song and walking with mehndi trays.

It is probably the most interesting video from Junaid Safdar's wedding.

Two young women carry the one of the mehndi trays which is supported by Maryam Nawaz Sharif from one side.

As the women walk with the tray, the bridegroom's mother beckons others to sing aloud the song, which she is also singing.

Mere Nehar se aaj mujhey aaya

Yeh peela jora, yeh peela jora

Yeh hari hari chooriyan

It is a popular mehndi song in the Indo-Pak region.

And where is the bridegroom's father?

Captain (retd) Safdar is found walking just behind his wife carrying a small umbrella.

Junaid Safdar also walks in the middle of the mehndi party. A woman tells him to walk under the umbrella.

"It becomes harder to see from under the umbrella," he replies.

Last week, a video of Maryam Nawaz singing at Junaid's wedding went viral.

The wedding festivities of Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar are in full swing at the family’s residence in Lahore. His nikkah with Ayesha Saif Khan was held in August at London’s most expensive hotel, The Lanesborough.