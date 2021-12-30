‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Jam Abdul Karim Bijar is offering money to make us withdraw the Nazim Jokhio murder case, his widow Shireen Jokhio has said.

She was speaking to the media outside court in Karachi on Thursday.

Nazim Jokhio was murdered on November 3 for resisting the hunting of Houbara bustard birds in Thatta’s Achaar Salaar Goth. The medico-legal examiner found that he died of shock caused from being beaten by a hard blunt object in his perianal and abdominal regions.

Jam Abdul Karim’s brother Jam Awais has been accused of killing Jokhio for stopping Arab guests from hunting the endangered Houbara Bustard. Abdul Karim has acquired bail before arrest from the Balochistan High Court.

“Stop talking about a deal, we don’t want to do any deal,” she said. “We spit on your money, we are not going to sell Nazim’s body.”

Shireen pleaded with people to help her get justice. “The People’s Party is unable to do anything. It’s just a party in name. We are the sisters, brothers of Shaheed Benazir but they are not cooperating with us.”

Nazim’s widow called out Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, saying that he made tall claims when he came to offer condolences to the family. But, according to her, he didn’t actually do anything to help them get justice. “You haven’t removed those [accused of Nazim’s murder] from your party,” she said referring to the Jam brothers who are PPP leaders. Kam Abdul Karim was elected from Karachi’s NA-236 on the PPP’s ticket while Awais is an MPA from Thatta.

“You [Murad] would only realize our pain when any such thing ever happen to your sister and your grandchildren become orphans,” she said.

Shireen said that Jam Abdul Karim was in hiding. “He didn’t even give his clothes [for DNA testing].”

“He broke my husband’s bones. Only an animal could do that,” she said, adding that the Jokhios used to respect Jam Abdul Karim as a clan elders. “But now you people mean nothing to us.”