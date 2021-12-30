Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’

Wife calls out CM Sindh for not fulfilling promises

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Jam Abdul Karim Bijar is offering money to make us withdraw the Nazim Jokhio murder case, his widow Shireen Jokhio has said.

She was speaking to the media outside court in Karachi on Thursday.

Nazim Jokhio was murdered on November 3 for resisting the hunting of Houbara bustard birds in Thatta’s Achaar Salaar Goth. The medico-legal examiner found that he died of shock caused from being beaten by a hard blunt object in his perianal and abdominal regions.

Jam Abdul Karim’s brother Jam Awais has been accused of killing Jokhio for stopping Arab guests from hunting the endangered Houbara Bustard. Abdul Karim has acquired bail before arrest from the Balochistan High Court.

“Stop talking about a deal, we don’t want to do any deal,” she said. “We spit on your money, we are not going to sell Nazim’s body.”

Shireen pleaded with people to help her get justice. “The People’s Party is unable to do anything. It’s just a party in name. We are the sisters, brothers of Shaheed Benazir but they are not cooperating with us.”

Nazim’s widow called out Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, saying that he made tall claims when he came to offer condolences to the family. But, according to her, he didn’t actually do anything to help them get justice. “You haven’t removed those [accused of Nazim’s murder] from your party,” she said referring to the Jam brothers who are PPP leaders. Kam Abdul Karim was elected from Karachi’s NA-236 on the PPP’s ticket while Awais is an MPA from Thatta.

“You [Murad] would only realize our pain when any such thing ever happen to your sister and your grandchildren become orphans,” she said.

Shireen said that Jam Abdul Karim was in hiding. “He didn’t even give his clothes [for DNA testing].”

“He broke my husband’s bones. Only an animal could do that,” she said, adding that the Jokhios used to respect Jam Abdul Karim as a clan elders. “But now you people mean nothing to us.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nazim Jokhio
 
HOME  
 
 

One Comment

  1. Asif  December 30, 2021 4:00 pm/ Reply

    He the person died needs a medal.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nazim Jokhio murder, Nazim Jokhio, Houbara bustards
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UK police investigate rape claims from Ahmadi accusing leader's family
UK police investigate rape claims from Ahmadi accusing leader’s family
Tarin presents mini-budget in National Assembly amid uproar
Tarin presents mini-budget in National Assembly amid uproar
Police, anti-corruption teams raid SBCA office in Karachi
Police, anti-corruption teams raid SBCA office in Karachi
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
Teenagers shoot passerby 'for thrill' in Karachi's Scheme 33
Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband's second marriage: court
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband’s second marriage: court
'We spit on your money, won't sell Nazim Jokhio’s body'
‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’
Govt, opposition clash over mini-budget
Govt, opposition clash over mini-budget
Sheikh Rasheed candidly says it all about Nawaz, inflation, mini-budget
Sheikh Rasheed candidly says it all about Nawaz, inflation, mini-budget
Uproar in Senate over National Security Policy
Uproar in Senate over National Security Policy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.