Watch: Islamabad teachers protest, march towards Parliament

Demonstrators stopped by the police

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Hundreds of teachers in Islamabad took the streets Thursday morning against subordinating educational institutions in the capital city under the metropolitan corporation.

The demonstrators marched towards the Parliament from the Islamabad Press Club. They were stopped by the police midway and stopped them from moving forward.

Videos from the site show police officers pushing the protesters. Chaos ensued afterward.

The demonstrators said they would not budge from the streets until and unless their demands are fulfilled. "The government has been playing with the education system. We won't let the lives of students be destroyed like this," they said.

Earlier on November 21, the Federal Directorate of Education and all educational institutions were placed under the administrative control of the Islamabad mayor. Teachers have been protesting ever since and called for reviewing the decision.

 
