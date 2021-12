At least 300 families produce silk from silkworms

Silkworms have always astonished people across societies and cultures for centuries by their magical properties.

Now, women in Changa Manga have found financial independence thanks to these worms, who live for only about five days.

Over three hundred families are making silk from silkworms earning Rs70 million annually.

Let's watch in this video how silkworms are helping these women win financial independence.