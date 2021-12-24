Watch: Hunza gets first snowfall of the season

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Hunza and other parts of Gilgit-Baltistan have received the first snowfall of the year.

A video obtained by SAMAA TV shows snowflakes falling down on trees, roads and rooftops.

Multiple roads were blocked and tourists have been reportedly stranded in some areas of Hunza with several inches of snowfall.

Urban areas, however, received only a couple of inches of snowfall. Municipality staff was seen throwing salt on the roads to lower the freezing point of snow and prevent it from crystalizing into ice that could cause people and vehicles to slip.

Meanwhile, in several other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Kashmir and Punjab rains and cold winds have lowered the temperatures.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the cold will intensify in the upcoming days, especially in the Northern Areas.

Hill stations in KP have seen snowfall since the start of December.

Heavy showers are, on the other hand, are expected in a number of areas in Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, and Mastung.

Rains may cause flash floods in “vulnerable areas” of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Kohlu, according to Met Office.

The Met has also forecasted rain for Karachi on Friday afternoon. It would be the winter's first rainfall in the city.