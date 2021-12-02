Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

BRT and cat’s eyes aggravate traffic problems in Peshawar

Each cat's eye cost Rs700 to the provincial government kitty

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar was meant to ease pressure on roads and allow citizens to travel with ease. However, months after being completed the project continues to cause traffic disruptions as roads straddling the BRT have become narrower. If that was not enough, the local authorities have studded the University Road with cat's eyes, the small reflective devices that may damage car tyres and cause motorcycles to topple.

The cat's eyes have made it impossible for vehicles and especially motorcycles to change lanes on this one of the most important roads in the city.

Consequently, traffic moves at a snail's pace. "The five minute journey now takes about an hour," one commuter told SAMAA TV.

Peshawar Traffic Police says the cat's eyes were installed by the provincial government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). Peshawar Traffice Police SP Fazal Ahmed Jan, however, claims the cat's eye will help ease traffic issues.

"Traffic in Peshawar is increasing with every passing day. Our people should follow the rules. Cat's eyes are there to facilitate them," he said.

Incidentally, each cat's eye has cost Rs700 to the provincial government kitty, and they have been installed in a large number.

However, this cost could be even greater. The University Road provides access to major hospitals in the city and a large number of ambulances use it every day. The traffic woes caused by the cat's eyes could cost someone their life.

Reporting by Shahab ur Rehman

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Peshawar BRT, Peshawar traffic issues, Peshawar University Road cat's eyes, Peshawar cat's eye, Peshawar cat's eye cost,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Zahir Jaffer's lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband's wrist
Young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband’s wrist
JI's stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
JI’s stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.