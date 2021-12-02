BRT and cat’s eyes aggravate traffic problems in Peshawar

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar was meant to ease pressure on roads and allow citizens to travel with ease. However, months after being completed the project continues to cause traffic disruptions as roads straddling the BRT have become narrower. If that was not enough, the local authorities have studded the University Road with cat's eyes, the small reflective devices that may damage car tyres and cause motorcycles to topple.

The cat's eyes have made it impossible for vehicles and especially motorcycles to change lanes on this one of the most important roads in the city.

Consequently, traffic moves at a snail's pace. "The five minute journey now takes about an hour," one commuter told SAMAA TV.

Peshawar Traffic Police says the cat's eyes were installed by the provincial government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). Peshawar Traffice Police SP Fazal Ahmed Jan, however, claims the cat's eye will help ease traffic issues.

"Traffic in Peshawar is increasing with every passing day. Our people should follow the rules. Cat's eyes are there to facilitate them," he said.

Incidentally, each cat's eye has cost Rs700 to the provincial government kitty, and they have been installed in a large number.

However, this cost could be even greater. The University Road provides access to major hospitals in the city and a large number of ambulances use it every day. The traffic woes caused by the cat's eyes could cost someone their life.

Reporting by Shahab ur Rehman