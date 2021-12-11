Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Watch: Brawl erupts in Sindh Assembly over LG bill

PTI, PPP leaders hurled abuses at each other

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
A scuffle broke out between MPAs of the PPP, PTI, and MQM during a Sindh Assembly session Saturday.

In videos obtained by SAMAA TV, PPP's Owais Qadir can be seen arguing and pushing PTI leader in front of the dice of speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. The leaders hurled profanities at each other as a group of people tried to intervene.

In another video, the MPAs were seen chanting slogans against Durrani. Some of the leaders tore down copies of the agenda and threw them on the speaker.

The scuffle started after Durrani passed the much-opposed Sindh Local Government Bill.

On Saturday, the Sindh Assembly approved the amended local government bill which, it claims, will transfer some of the powers that the provincial government has to metropolitan corporations.

This is the second time the Sindh government has taken a stab at changing the law. The first version was passed by the Sindh Assembly last month, but it was rejected by Governor Imran Ismail, who has to give his assent for any law to become an act. Imran Ismail had sent the Local Government (Amendment) Bill back to the assembly, asking it to reconsider at least nine points he raised.

But on Saturday, the PPP-led treasury benches rejected the amendments proposed by the governor to the original bill. 

 
