Watch: 11 suspects smash their way out of Lahore court

Eleven suspects escaped from Lahore's Model Town court Monday afternoon.

A video of the incident, obtained by SAMAA TV, shows the men in a room. Suddenly, they start banging chairs and tables on the room's door. After multiple attempts, they manage to open the gate and flee from the court.

When a police officer tried to stop them, the men threw a brick on his head. The court has been sealed and a search operation is underway.

The police suspect the escape was pre-planned. According to the investigation officer, they were brought to court for a hearing in cases pertaining to robbery and dacoity. The court has been sealed and a search operation is underway.

Of the 11 men, eight had been jailed at the Kot Lakhpat jail. The remaining had been locked up at the Camp jail.