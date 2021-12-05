Sunday, December 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Walls at MQM’s Lal Qila Ground demolished, DC shows surprise

The operation was carried out overnight

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Local authorities in Karachi's Azizabad area have demolished the boundary walls of the Lal Qila Ground, a park where the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) used to hold its party gatherings. 

The top district official, however, says he neither ordered the demolition nor knew who was behind it.

The operation was carried out on the night between Saturday and Sunday when officials with a heavy contingent of security personnel arrived at the park in Azizabad's block-8.

They stopped journalists from covering the demolition operation.

TV footage taken on Sunday morning showed concrete walls and other structures reduced to rubble across the park.

The MQM headquarters of Nine Zero is next to the Lal Qila Ground. Party leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's residence also faces the park.

Reports say the security personnel were accompanied by officials from the district administration. 

However, the Central District Commissioner says he neither ordered the operation nor he knows who was behind it. The district commissioner said the operation must have been carried out by the police or other law enforcement agencies. 

Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also expressed surprise over the demolition. 

Senior Director Land Bashir Siddiqui said non of the KMC anti-encroachment cells had carried out the operation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lal Qila ground, Lal Qila boundary walls, operation at Lal Qila ground, Nine Zero,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to commence special flights for Hindu pilgrims
PIA to commence special flights for Hindu pilgrims
Postmortem report, videos reveal new details on Sialkot lynching
Postmortem report, videos reveal new details on Sialkot lynching
PTI leader Jalal Bachlani shot in Karachi
PTI leader Jalal Bachlani shot in Karachi
How Sri Lankan nationals help Pakistani exports to grow
How Sri Lankan nationals help Pakistani exports to grow
New road named after Parsi hotelier Dinshaw B. Avari
New road named after Parsi hotelier Dinshaw B. Avari
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi BRT on December 10
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi BRT on December 10
Sialkot incident: Six more suspects arrested, 124 held so far
Sialkot incident: Six more suspects arrested, 124 held so far
Weather update: Karachi temperatures to drop, rain forecast in Punjab
Weather update: Karachi temperatures to drop, rain forecast in Punjab
Hammad denounces Shehbaz for claims on inflation, unemployment
Hammad denounces Shehbaz for claims on inflation, unemployment
Lahore by-polls: Low turnout, new video controversy
Lahore by-polls: Low turnout, new video controversy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.