Walls at MQM’s Lal Qila Ground demolished, DC shows surprise

Local authorities in Karachi's Azizabad area have demolished the boundary walls of the Lal Qila Ground, a park where the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) used to hold its party gatherings.

The top district official, however, says he neither ordered the demolition nor knew who was behind it.

The operation was carried out on the night between Saturday and Sunday when officials with a heavy contingent of security personnel arrived at the park in Azizabad's block-8.

They stopped journalists from covering the demolition operation.

TV footage taken on Sunday morning showed concrete walls and other structures reduced to rubble across the park.

The MQM headquarters of Nine Zero is next to the Lal Qila Ground. Party leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's residence also faces the park.

Reports say the security personnel were accompanied by officials from the district administration.

However, the Central District Commissioner says he neither ordered the operation nor he knows who was behind it. The district commissioner said the operation must have been carried out by the police or other law enforcement agencies.

Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also expressed surprise over the demolition.

Senior Director Land Bashir Siddiqui said non of the KMC anti-encroachment cells had carried out the operation.