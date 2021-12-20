Vote count underway for KP LG elections, OIC, weather updates

Here are some of the stories that we are following today, Monday, December 20.

Vote count for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, in 17 districts, is still under way. For the first time in the province, people have directly voted to elect tehsil chairmen/mayors and are now eagerly waiting for the results. However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) appears to be losing ground as Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was leading on many fronts.

Chilly westerly winds have been entered Karachi today (Monday) and intensified cold in the city. According to the Met Office, rains are expected in several parts of the country this week.

Pakistan has successfully hosted the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Conference. In an extraordinary session on Sunday, Pakistan laid out a six-point framework for the global powers to extend support to Afghanistan. Turkish foreign minister present his proposal, while the Saudi foreign minister announced that his country had allocated one billion riyals for Afghanistan. Read here.

A bomb explosion in Bajaur’s Mamund Tehsil has damaged a vehicle and killed two people. Three others have been injured. The vehicle was reportedly being used for Awami National Party workers amid local government polls in Bajaur. The bomb or Improved Explosive Device (IED) had been planted on the roadside, according to initial reports.

A SAMAA Digital fact-check has revealed that the building that was destroyed by sewage gas explosion in Shershah was owned by Site Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, also known as SITE Limited.

The building was constructed by illegally covering the sewer. But it has a valid address. The drain that was covered to construct this building is known as Shershah nullah. Read the full story here.



