Vote count underway for KP LG elections, OIC, weather updates

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories that we are following today, Monday, December 20.
A SAMAA Digital fact-check has revealed that the building that was destroyed by sewage gas explosion in Shershah was owned by Site Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, also known as SITE Limited.
The building was constructed by illegally covering the sewer. But it has a valid address. The drain that was covered to construct this building is known as Shershah nullah. Read the full story here.