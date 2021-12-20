Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Vote count underway for KP LG elections, OIC, weather updates

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories that we are following today, Monday, December 20. Vote count for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, in 17 districts, is still under way. For the first time in the province, people have directly voted to elect tehsil chairmen/mayors and are now eagerly waiting for the results. However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) appears to be losing ground as Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was leading on many fronts.Chilly westerly winds have been entered Karachi today (Monday) and intensified cold in the city. According to the Met Office, rains are expected in several parts of the country this week. Pakistan has successfully hosted the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Conference. In an extraordinary session on Sunday, Pakistan laid out a six-point framework for the global powers to extend support to Afghanistan. Turkish foreign minister present his proposal, while the Saudi foreign minister announced that his country had allocated one billion riyals for Afghanistan. Read here.A bomb explosion in Bajaur’s Mamund Tehsil has damaged a vehicle and killed two people. Three others have been injured. The vehicle was reportedly being used for Awami National Party workers amid local government polls in Bajaur. The bomb or Improved Explosive Device (IED) had been planted on the roadside, according to initial reports. SAMAA Exclusive: Who owns the ill-fated building over the illegally-covered nullah A SAMAA Digital fact-check has revealed that the building that was destroyed by sewage gas explosion in Shershah was owned by Site Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, also known as SITE Limited. The building was constructed by illegally covering the sewer. But it has a valid address. The drain that was covered to construct this building is known as Shershah nullah. Read the full story here.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories that we are following today, Monday, December 20.

  • Vote count for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, in 17 districts, is still under way. For the first time in the province, people have directly voted to elect tehsil chairmen/mayors and are now eagerly waiting for the results. However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) appears to be losing ground as Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was leading on many fronts.
  • Chilly westerly winds have been entered Karachi today (Monday) and intensified cold in the city. According to the Met Office, rains are expected in several parts of the country this week.
  • Pakistan has successfully hosted the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Conference. In an extraordinary session on Sunday, Pakistan laid out a six-point framework for the global powers to extend support to Afghanistan. Turkish foreign minister present his proposal, while the Saudi foreign minister announced that his country had allocated one billion riyals for Afghanistan. Read here.
  • A bomb explosion in Bajaur’s Mamund Tehsil has damaged a vehicle and killed two people. Three others have been injured. The vehicle was reportedly being used for Awami National Party workers amid local government polls in Bajaur. The bomb or Improved Explosive Device (IED) had been planted on the roadside, according to initial reports.

SAMAA Exclusive: Who owns the ill-fated building over the illegally-covered nullah

Who owned the building over illegally-covered nullah

A SAMAA Digital fact-check has revealed that the building that was destroyed by sewage gas explosion in Shershah was owned by Site Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, also known as SITE Limited.

The building was constructed by illegally covering the sewer. But it has a valid address. The drain that was covered to construct this building is known as Shershah nullah. Read the full story here.


 
KP LG polls OIC conference Pakistan weather
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
KP LG elections, JUI-F leading, weather updates, Karachi, OIC
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from tomorrow as cold intensifies
Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from tomorrow as cold intensifies
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
KP LG polls: JUI, PTI candidates lead vote count
KP LG polls: JUI, PTI candidates lead vote count
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased 'my car'
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased ‘my car’
Islamabad hosts extraordinary OIC foreign minister conference
Islamabad hosts extraordinary OIC foreign minister conference
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
Two killed in Bajaur as bomb targets ANP vehicle
Two killed in Bajaur as bomb targets ANP vehicle
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Floods displace over 29,000 people in Malaysia
Floods displace over 29,000 people in Malaysia
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.