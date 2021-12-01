Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced

Dr Nausheen says women smokers not accepted by society

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Last time we checked, some of the leading effects of smoking were breathing issues, lung cancer, and immunity-related problems. But a lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes increasing divorce rate in the country could also be blamed on smoking, provided smokers are women.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nausheen Hamid has told a seminar in Islamabad that smoking in women was a leading cause of increasing divorce rates in the country.

"Women smokers who get married end up divorced because they are not accepted by their in-laws," Dr Nausheen said at a session on the use of tobacco in Islamabad on Tuesday.

She revealed that in the last few years, the number of women smokers has dramatically escalated. "This leads to a number of social problems for both the smokers and their families. I personally know such women," she said.

The federal parliamentary secretary for health pointed out that out of every five people who smoke, two are women.

Recent media reports suggest that divorce rate is increasing in major urban centers. However, the majority of divorce cases are initiated by women demanding khula or dissolution of marriage.

In Pakistan, smoking reportedly causes 11% of the total deaths due to increased availability of cigarettes at lower prices.

According to a 2013 study by the Chicago Institute for Health Research at University of Illinois, over 22 million (19%) Pakistani adults aged 18 or above use some form of tobacco.

The study citing experts says that “cigarette prices in Pakistan are among the lowest in the world.”

Cigarette excise taxes in Pakistan account for just over half of the price paid by users. “This is below the level in countries that have taken a comprehensive approach to reduce tobacco use, where excise taxes account for 70% or more of the retail price,” the study said.

While smoking is undoubtedly injurious to health, it is always women who have to incur its social cost.

For men, smoking was associated with machoism as reflected by TV commercials until a few decades ago.

 
divorce smoking women
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Proton increases price of its Saga sedan
Proton increases price of its Saga sedan
Man dies by suicide at Karachi's Lucky One Mall
Man dies by suicide at Karachi’s Lucky One Mall
CJP orders immediate demolition of two structures at military lands
CJP orders immediate demolition of two structures at military lands
Omicron variant: Sindh announces new Covid restrictions
Omicron variant: Sindh announces new Covid restrictions
Pfizer booster jabs are limited in Sindh
Pfizer booster jabs are limited in Sindh
Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi
Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi
Pakistani kinnows about to lose juice in international market
Pakistani kinnows about to lose juice in international market
GCU Lahore reincarnates Harry Potter world with fan-movie
GCU Lahore reincarnates Harry Potter world with fan-movie
Zahir Jaffer's lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Covid-19 booster shots, temperature drops, crude oil prices
Covid-19 booster shots, temperature drops, crude oil prices
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.