Video: Karachi nurses take to the streets

They are demanding promotions, allowances

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Young nurses from across Karachi took to the streets Monday. The protesters, with placards in their hands, have decided to sit in at the PIDC road.

The demonstrators started marching from the CM House where they were stopped by the police. To restrain the nurses, barricades have been placed outside the Pakistan Arts Council.

The protesters have said that they won't budge until and unless someone from the government talks to them and accepts all their demands. Following the protests, main roads in Karachi were jammed.

Here are the major demands put forward by the nurses.

  • Promotions
  • Risk allowance
  • Extension of contracts of nurses employed during Covid
  • Audit copy of four-tier formula of nurses at JPMC and NICVD

Earlier this year, nurses in Karachi took to the streets over the non-provision of health allowances by the Sindh government. Amidst the protests, a number of people were baton-charged. Patients, too, suffered due to the lack of hospital staff attending to them.

