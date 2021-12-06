Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
Vehari thief steals monocle glass from Jinnah’s statue

Officials use CCTV footage to find the thief

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

It was not even a full pair of glasses. 

A statue of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Vehari has been robbed of a monocle glass, a single lens reading device that Pakistan’s founder often used in his lifetime.

The monocle that was stolen from the statue is understood to be a replica.

Jinnah’s statue has been installed at Vehari’s Deputy Commissioner Complex, which houses offices of the district’s top officials.

Jinnah was photographed with his famous monocle on several occasions.
The statue depicts Mohammad Ali Jinnah reading from a paper as he wears his famous monocle.

Jinnah was photographed on several occasions wearing his monocle and reading from papers.

The statue is a three-dimensional recreation of his photo taken at his famous August 11 speech to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan.

In this speech, he had spoken of an inclusive and impartial government, religious freedom, rule of law and equality for all.

Right activists in the country often refer to the August 11 speech as they demand rights and religious freedom for minorities.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah addresses the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947.
Pakistani authorities have already lost the complete recording of this historical speech that should have set the country on a right course.

And now, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, unidentified thief or thieves stole the monocle from the statue.

The thief, however, did not vandalize the statue as has been done in some other cases in the country.

The officials learnt about the theft on Sunday and launched a hunt for the thief. They were examining footage from the CCTV cameras.

The monocle theft came shortly after thieves in Bahawalpur took away a hockey and a ball from the statue of Olympian Samiullah.

