US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan

Its a prime example of collective determination, says US Secretary

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan is a prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in-need. We thank Pakistan for hosting this vital meeting & inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people. #OIC4Afg— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 22, 2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appreciated Pakistan’s effort and thanked the country for hosting OIC’s Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Antony Blinken said: “The OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan is a prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in need.”

He thanked Pakistan for hosting the vital meeting and inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people.

For the first time in 41 years ago, Pakistan has successfully hosted Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a major meeting of Islamic nations.

Afghanistan topped the agenda at the key meeting of the world’s second-largest organisation after the United Nations. It included the support of the international community and aid agencies to save the war-torn Afghan people suffering from poverty, famine, food crisis, and cold weather.

At the OIC summit, held on Sunday (December 19), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented a six-point framework to resolve Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis. Turkish foreign minister also presented his proposal, while the Saudi foreign minister announced that his country had allocated one billion riyals for Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has, on several occasions, warned that the situation in Afghanistan could become the world’s biggest manmade crisis. “Whether you like the Taliban government or not, you can’t forget millions of Afghan people whose lives are at stake,” he said.

 
