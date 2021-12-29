Uproar in Senate over National Security Policy

The opposition benches in the Senate on Wednesday protested against the government for bypassing Parliament over the issue of the National Security Policy (NSP) and shouted slogans when Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem responded with strong words.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Senator Sherry Rehman was at the forefront to criticize the government. She questioned why the NSP was not presented before Parliament and debated on the floors of the Senate and National Assembly.

Parliament has no role in the NSP, and neither the prime minister nor the leader of the house consulted any senator, she said.

She also accused the government of pawning the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As she spoke, treasury benches protested and urged the Senate chairman to limit her to the business of the house.

Sherry Rehman’s voice drowned in the noise from the treasury benches.

Then Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem came with a tit-for-tat response.

He said more than any other regime in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party’s governments went to the IMF.

For the first time, a government has presented a paper on the National Security Policy under Imran Khan, he said.

As Shahzad hit back against the PPP, the opposition members gathered before the Chair and shouted Slogans. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani requested them to return to their seats.

The Senate session has been postponed indefinitely.