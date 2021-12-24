Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two soldiers martyred in Kech checkpost terrorist attack: ISPR

Martyrs identified as Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fateh

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Two soldiers martyred in Kech check post terrorist attack—Photo: File

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in a terrorist attack on the Kech check-post in Balochistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said terrorists attacked a security check post that was built to stop terrorist activities.

During the intense exchange of firing, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fateh were martyred. The soldiers hailed from Khoshab and Khazdar.

“It is reminded that Pakistan’s security forces stay determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” ISPR said.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid condemned the attack and his solidarity with the grieving families.

“I pray for the high ranks of the martyrs. Every conspiracy to sabotage the development of Balochistan will fail, the forces are using all means against the terrorists,” he added.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan ISPR Kech checkpost attack terrorist attack
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan, ISPR, terrorist attack. Kech check post attack
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life
How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life
Sindh prepares for cold wave, rain in Karachi
Sindh prepares for cold wave, rain in Karachi
Senate employee booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM
Senate employee booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM
Four-year-old killed in crossfire during robbery at Karachi mart
Four-year-old killed in crossfire during robbery at Karachi mart
Khairpur: Attempt foiled to kidnap woman student from university bus
Khairpur: Attempt foiled to kidnap woman student from university bus
Zardari to literally encamp in Lahore to challenge federal govt
Zardari to literally encamp in Lahore to challenge federal govt
Four solar, lunar eclipses forecast in 2022
Four solar, lunar eclipses forecast in 2022
PM Imran in Lahore, Christmas preparations, Omicron
PM Imran in Lahore, Christmas preparations, Omicron
Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded as Air War College
Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded as Air War College
K-Electric wants to jack up November electricity prices by Rs5.18
K-Electric wants to jack up November electricity prices by Rs5.18
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.