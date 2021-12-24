Two soldiers martyred in Kech checkpost terrorist attack: ISPR

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in a terrorist attack on the Kech check-post in Balochistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said terrorists attacked a security check post that was built to stop terrorist activities.

During the intense exchange of firing, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fateh were martyred. The soldiers hailed from Khoshab and Khazdar.

“It is reminded that Pakistan’s security forces stay determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” ISPR said.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid condemned the attack and his solidarity with the grieving families.

“I pray for the high ranks of the martyrs. Every conspiracy to sabotage the development of Balochistan will fail, the forces are using all means against the terrorists,” he added.



