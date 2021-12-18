Two men arrested for harassing, assaulting children in Lahore

The Lahore police arrested two men Friday for harassing and sexually assaulting five children in the Harbanspura area.

The complainant, a man living in the neighbourhood, said that the suspects, identified as Asghar and Zubair, lured the children in with sweets and chocolates.

“They then took them to either an abandoned street or house and then harassed them there,” he told the police. “When I caught the men, they were trying to film the crime.”

According to the police, the children who fell victim to the abuse, aged between eight years and 13 years. “We will be conducting a medical exam. The suspects’ DNAs will be collected as well,” the investigating officer said.

A case under Sections 337B (whoever causes on any part of the body of a person, other than the head or face, a hurt which leaves a mark of the wound, whether temporary or permanent) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

The accused men are being investigated in police custody.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the case and instructed the police to prepare an investigation report, adding that the suspects should be strictly punished.

Harassment and child abuse in Pakistan

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014, states that taking obscene or immoral pictures and filming videos of a child without the consent of their parents or guardians is a crime.

Whoever commits the offense of child pornography will be subjected to at least two or a maximum of seven years in prison along with a fine extending to Rs700,000.

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: