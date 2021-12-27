Monday, December 27, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1443
Two killed in firing at Dera Ghazi Khan madrassah

Police say incident took place over a conflict

Posted: Dec 27, 2021
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Two people were killed and a woman injured after an ex-police constable opened fire at a madrassah in Dera Ghazi Khan's Muqeem Shah Monday. According to the police, a woman teacher and the suspect were killed in the crossfire. The incident took place over a property conflict. On December 27, the suspect, identified as Zafar, entered the madrassah and opened fire in which a woman was killed. In the crossfire, Zafar, too, was shot dead. The bodies have been moved to the hospital for a postmortem examination. The injured woman has, on the other hand, been declared to be out of danger. A case has been registered at the area's police station. The police have sealed the site and begun investigations into the case.
Two people were killed and a woman injured after an ex-police constable opened fire at a madrassah in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Muqeem Shah Monday.

According to the police, a woman teacher and the suspect were killed in the crossfire. The incident took place over a property conflict.

On December 27, the suspect, identified as Zafar, entered the madrassah and opened fire in which a woman was killed. In the crossfire, Zafar, too, was shot dead.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital for a postmortem examination. The injured woman has, on the other hand, been declared to be out of danger.

A case has been registered at the area’s police station. The police have sealed the site and begun investigations into the case.

 
