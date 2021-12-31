Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta Jinnah Road blast

CM Balochistan condemned the attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

At least two people killed and 13 injured in an explosion in Quetta's Jinnah Road on Thursday, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Fida Hussain Shah said the bomb blast occurred at the gate of Government Science College on Jinnah Road when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), containing around 1.5 kilograms of explosive material, planted besides an electric pole was exploded at 9:40 pm.

It blew when the participants of a public gathering was leaving, he added

The rescue officials have arrived at the scene and the injured have been moved to Civil hospital Quetta.

Footage from the scene showed a charred motorcycle and several damaged cars. People were seen running in the street.

Bomb Disposal Squad has been called and the intensity of the blast is being investigated, the police said.

While Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and directed the authorities to ensure security in the province.

He also expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Two killed, 13 injured in Quetta Jinnah Road blast, Quetta blast
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Teenagers shoot passerby 'for thrill' in Karachi's Scheme 33
Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
'We spit on your money, won't sell Nazim Jokhio’s body'
‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband's second marriage: court
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband’s second marriage: court
Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates
Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates
Govt, opposition clash over mini-budget
Govt, opposition clash over mini-budget
New Year's Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
New Year’s Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.