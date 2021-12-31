Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta Jinnah Road blast

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At least two people killed and 13 injured in an explosion in Quetta's Jinnah Road on Thursday, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Fida Hussain Shah said the bomb blast occurred at the gate of Government Science College on Jinnah Road when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), containing around 1.5 kilograms of explosive material, planted besides an electric pole was exploded at 9:40 pm.

It blew when the participants of a public gathering was leaving, he added

The rescue officials have arrived at the scene and the injured have been moved to Civil hospital Quetta.

Footage from the scene showed a charred motorcycle and several damaged cars. People were seen running in the street.

Bomb Disposal Squad has been called and the intensity of the blast is being investigated, the police said.

While Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and directed the authorities to ensure security in the province.

He also expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

