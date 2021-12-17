Contradictory claims after TTP compound hit by missile in Afghanistan

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed that a compound of TTP leader Maulvi Faqir Mohammad has been attacked in a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Kunar province. However, the Afghan Taliban say that three rockets were fired from Pakistan.

The reports about the drone attack surfaced on social media on Thursday night.

The Reuters news agency said the compound of Fariq Mohammad was targetted using a single missile that failed to explode.

A TTP ‘official’ told the news agency that a drone launched the missile at around 4pm on Thursday.

Half an hour before the attack when the drone appeared in the sky, Faqir Mohammad was asked to relocate to a safer place but he refused, saying it was not possible to hide in broad daylight, according to the TTP man who was not identified by the news agency.

This image purportedly shows the damaged roof of a room at Maulvi Faqir Mohammad’s compound in Afghanistan’s Kunar province. PHOTO TWITTER

The attack came as Faqir Mohammad was inspecting the guesthouse and the missile landed only three metres away from him, the report said.

However, BBC Pashto cited Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, as saying that the reports of drone strikes were incorrect and instead “there have been rocket attacks by Pakistan in the region.”

He said three rockets were fired from Pakistani territory.

Karimi did not say who was targeted in the attack but said the rockets had hit the mountains, according to the BBC.

Pakistani officials have not commented on the report so far.

Talks with TTP

A photo from Twitter of Faqir Mohammad of the TTP tweeted by @SaleemMehsud shortly after he was released from an Afghan prison.

The alleged attack against Faqir Mohammad came amid reports that the TTP had ended a ceasefire with the Pakistani government.

Top Pakistani officials including the prime minister and foreign minister have said that Islamabad wants to engage the TTP in talks provided it abides by the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban have reportedly urged Pakistan to hold negotiations with and offer pardon to the TTP.

However, in a recent with Arab News Afghan Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed the claim that TTP was an affiliate of Afghanistan’s Taliban.

Attacks since the end of the ceasefire

The ceasefire between Pakistan and TTP lasted from November 9 to December 9. The banned outfit claims it has renewed its campaign against Pakistani forces launching five attacks, two in Bajaur, two in North Waziristan and one in Tank district.

Pakistan has a 2,670km long border with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Kunar province is considered a stronghold of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while ISIS-K or Daesh Khorasan also holds sway in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.