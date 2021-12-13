Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Toddler who lost eyesight to mascara receives cornea from US

Experts lament lack of organ donations in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A video went viral on Twitter a few days ago which captured the emotions of a toddler who got his eyesight back after seven moths. 

Shahabuddin, 15-month-old, got his sight back as a result of a cornea transplant. The grin when the bandage was removed from his eyes melted many hearts. 

Abbottabad's Shahabuddin lost his eyesight when he was eight-month-old due to a toxic mascara his parents applied to his eyes.

He was blinded in both eyes.

A new hope for him came in the from the United States. An anonymous man from Boston donated his cornea which brought light back in Shahabuddin’s world. 

His father Sirajuddin came to Karachi for his son’s operation where a free-of-cost surgery was performed by Pakistan Eye Bank Society. 

“If this operation had not been performed, he wouldn’t have been able to play or go to school. I thank Allah for this,” said Sirajuddin. 

The ophthalmologist who performed the transplant said that the mascara penetrated deep in the eyes which resulted in loss of eyesight. 

“Keratoplasty is not performed until the child is four years old. But, in this case, he was blind in both eyes. So, we decided to proceed with the operation.” 

Experts say that not every child is as lucky as Shahabuddin, but this could change if people of Pakistan donate their corneas post death.  

“Shahabuddin's smile after getting his sight back was priceless. People should donate their corneas so that our children can be saved from permanent blindness.” 

Organs donation in Pakistan 

report published by Dawn states that more than 150,000 people die each year in Pakistan due to end-stage organ failure. 

Experts have said that many of these people can be saved if there is more awareness about deceased organ donation.  

According to the Transplantation Society of Pakistan (TSP), anyone can be an organ donor. There is no age limit for deceased organ donation. 

An organ may be donated by someone as young as newborn or as old as 75 years. However, the age limit for cornea donation is under 80 years old and between 16 years and 60 years for long bones. There is no age limit for skin donation. 

In the case of natural death, organs that can be donated include kidneys, heart, liver, lungs, pancreas, intestine. Some tissues that may also be donated include corneas, skin, bone and bone marrow. 

How to become an organ donor in Pakistan?

Anyone who wants to donate organs after death can fill this form and become a registered deceased organ donor with the TSP. 

TSP is a part of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) which aims to promote and encourage deceased donor programme. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cornea donations
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
cornea transplant in Pakistan, how to become organ donor in Pakistan. How to become an organ donor in Pakistan?
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Emergency landing, two aborted take-offs scare PIA passengers
Emergency landing, two aborted take-offs scare PIA passengers
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over 'shocking' videos
Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over ‘shocking’ videos
Gwadar movement: PM takes notice, promises to fulfill demands
Gwadar movement: PM takes notice, promises to fulfill demands
Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation
Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation
Chaudhry Nisar launches his son into politics
Chaudhry Nisar launches his son into politics
Earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Weather update: Karachi winter spell, Lahore smog, GB snow
Weather update: Karachi winter spell, Lahore smog, GB snow
LG bill: Karachi won't beg for its rights, says minister
LG bill: Karachi won’t beg for its rights, says minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.