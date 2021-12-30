Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates

The question on everyone’s minds was: which officers approved Nasla Tower in the first place? The nine-story Karachi apartment building’s demolition orders came from the Supreme Court in November in the first-of-its kind crackdown on illegal high rises. And as everyone knows in Karachi, the corruption is rife in the construction industry. But up until now, no one had really ever pointed out exactly which officers were signing off on these buildings and how much they were fattening their bank accounts with it.

The most recent development is that the Supreme Court now wants all the officers who approved the illegal building to be booked. The FIR was registered in Ferozabad Police Station on December 27 against officers of the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, Sindh Building Control Authority and Master Plan Department over approving Nasla Tower.

The high-rise apartment block is located in Jamshed Town’s jurisdiction and is a joint venture of Pardesi Group of Construction and Katliya Group of Construction.

A five-member committee headed by SP Altaf Hussain will investigate the officers along with the Anti-Corruption & Establishment’s two committees. This week the police and ACE raided the SBCA Headquarters to collect Nasla Tower case details. The inquiry will wrap up by December 31.

Trail of approvals

2007: The Master Plan Group of Offices approved the conversion of Nasla Tower’s plot from residential to commercial in September 2007. SBCA’s Jamshed Town officers were involved in approving the building plans.

2010: In February 2010, the then SMCHS chairman and secretary consented to adding 77 square yards more to the plot whose total area was 1,121 square yards. Iftikhar Qaimkhani held the office of senior director Master Plan Group of Offices at the time. He retired as SBCA director general in 2017.

2013: Building control officers came into the picture in April 2013 when the architectural concept plan of the project was approved. Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka was the then SBCA director general when Nasla Tower’s construction approvals were granted. It was signed off by Muhammad Sarfaraz, who served as deputy director of the SBCA Jamshed Town at the time. Muhammad Sarfaraz retired in 2020. He retired at the post of SBCA director. His last posting before retirement was in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town.

The project’s sale and advertisement no-objection certificate was issued by the then deputy director for Design Section Farhan Qaiser in May 2013. Nowadays, Qaiser is serving as SBCA Director Design Section.

The Town Planning NoC was issued by the then deputy director Safdar Magsi in 2013. Magsi served as director officiating in Jamshed Town in the same year. He is going to retire by December 31. He is serving as SBCA Director Town Planning.

Another SBCA officer, Nisar Ahmed, served as director Jamshed Town during 2013-14. He retired from service as director in 2019.

2019: In June 2019, the last official document was issued to Nasla Tower plot owners. It was a report on the change of land use at Plot A-193 issued by the Master Plan Department. Muhammad Wilayat Datta was in charge of the MPD at the time. He served as MPD senior director and retired in 2021.

How much speed money was spent on Nasla Tower

The most important factor during the approvals of public sale projects is “speed” money to get the paperwork fast-tracked.

This was a difficult question for SBCA officers to answer.

“Abay yaar, beghair paisoun kay koi kaam hota hay yahan SBCA mai?” said one director working at the Single Window Facility. You think anything gets done without palms being greased? He said he couldn’t put a figure on how much money would have exchanged hands but it would have for certain.

Two senior building inspectors gave an estimate of the kind of speed money that would have been handed out to get approvals for Nasla Tower from different departments.

“Boss, hamaray khayal se 2 se 2.5 khokay (crores) to lagey hon ga SBCA, Master Plan aur Society office se dealing me.” A crore is 10 million, so that brings the sums to Rs20 million or so.

One of the retired SBCA officers who did not want to disclose his name said:

“Not that much money went around for Nasla Tower approvals. The builders were so influential and well connected that they didn’t need to spend that much. They had a line in with the big officers.” He said that they may have spent Rs500,000 to Rs800,000 on less senior officers if at all.

The retired officer said the first malafide intention was committed in SMCHS and the Master Plan Department. The SBCA was working in line with the Master Plan department and land-owning agencies. “They provided the record to us and the SBCA was working according to information provided by those departments,” he added.