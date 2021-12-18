Three terrorists killed in Bajaur, North Waziristan: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed in two different military operations in Bajaur and North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

Terrorist Ghafoor alias Jaleel was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur, it said.

According to the ISPR, Ghafoor was a close confidant of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities.

One security personnel was injured during an exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in the Boya area of the North Waziristan District, the ISPR statement said.

The terrorists were trying to escape from Muhammad Khel to Veezda Sir Village, it said.

