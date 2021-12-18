Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three terrorists killed in Bajaur, North Waziristan: ISPR

A close confidant of Maulvi Faqir is among the dead

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Three terrorists were killed in two different military operations in Bajaur and North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

Terrorist Ghafoor alias Jaleel was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur, it said.

According to the ISPR, Ghafoor was a close confidant of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities.

One security personnel was injured during an exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in the Boya area of the North Waziristan District, the ISPR statement said.

The terrorists were trying to escape from Muhammad Khel to Veezda Sir Village, it said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi blast: People trapped under the rubble, rescue operation underway
Karachi blast: People trapped under the rubble, rescue operation underway
Karachi witnesses coldest morning of the season
Karachi witnesses coldest morning of the season
#FixIt founder Alamgir Khan's father killed in Shershah blast
#FixIt founder Alamgir Khan’s father killed in Shershah blast
People steal cash, try opening bank safe after Karachi blast
People steal cash, try opening bank safe after Karachi blast
Woman evicted from Nasla Tower dies of ‘severe depression’
Woman evicted from Nasla Tower dies of ‘severe depression’
Dr Tahir Shamsi still in critical condition after brain haemorrhage
Dr Tahir Shamsi still in critical condition after brain haemorrhage
Karachi blast: Three car showroom floors cave in, trapping employees
Karachi blast: Three car showroom floors cave in, trapping employees
Four sentenced to long jail terms for Perween Rahman murder
Four sentenced to long jail terms for Perween Rahman murder
ANP's mayoral candidate shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan
ANP’s mayoral candidate shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan
Earthquake prone Quetta constructs multi-storey time bombs
Earthquake prone Quetta constructs multi-storey time bombs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.