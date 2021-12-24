Three injured in blast near Karachi’s Mehmoodabad Gate

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At least three people were injured in a blast near the Mehmoodabad Gate in Karachi Friday morning.

Police and rescue officials have reached the site and are trying to cordon it off. The bomb disposal squad has been called in as well.

Videos from the scene showed a motorcycle mechanic shop was completely destroyed in the blast.

It was initially suspected that the blast occurred because of the accumulation of gas in the Mehmoodabad nullah.

Jamshaid Quarters SP Faruq Bijrani has, however, clarified that the blast did not take place in the stormwater drain. "The explosion occurred in a blocked sewerage line in front of Mehmoodabad police station," he told SAMAA Digital.

Meanwhile, the injured people have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Their condition is said to be serious. A statement by the Edhi Foundation has confirmed that the injured were identified as 17-year-old Bilal, 20-year-old Dilawar, and 11-year-old John.

This is the second gas explosion in Karachi this month. Last week, 18 people were killed after a bank building near Shershah’s Paracha Chowk was destroyed following a gas explosion.

According to an investigation report, the explosion occurred due to sewage gas accumulated in the Shershah nullah under the bank. Later, it was revealed that the building was illegally built over the stormwater drain.

Reconstruction of Mehmoodabad nullah

Last week, under the federal government's Karachi Transformation Plan, the repair and reconstruction work of the stormwater drain was completed. According to Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, the nullah has been restored in its original form.

The construction, conducted by the FWO, was completed within nine months. It has removed more than 900,000 tonnes of 20 to 25-year old garbage from the nullah.