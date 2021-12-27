Thirteen people escape from Sialkot’s quarantine facility

Thirteen travelers, who arrived in Pakistan from South Africa Sunday, escaped from a quarantine facility in Sialkot, district health authorities said Monday.

According to Sialkot DHO, the passengers had tested negative for Covid-19. “But they were required to isolate at a government facility for three days as per new orders from the NCOC.”

He revealed that the travelers fled in the presence of the police. Their passports are, however, with the health department. They hailed from Lahore, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, and Sargodha.

Police have been dispatched to locate the passengers as soon as possible.

Due to the spread of the new Omicron variant, NCOC allowed people from Category C countries to return before December 31. The nations on the list are South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Hong Kong, Netherland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Vietnam, Poland, Ireland, Hungary, and Croatia.

Travelers from these countries are required to follow health and testing protocols which include:

Vaccination certificate/ proof of vaccination

Negative PCR report pre-boarding (maximum 48 hours old)

Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival

Mandatory quarantine

Earlier, the forum has banned inbound passengers from Category C countries, mostly European. It added that only ‘essential’ travel from those countries would be possible, subject to an exemption certificate from a special committee.