These are the most popular tweets of 2021

Every year in December, social media apps compile a list of the best and the worst which happened on the platforms through out the year. It reflects on the trends, news and topics which dominated the conversations and made waves.

Last week, Google released its 2021 search trends report. Now, Twitter has revealed the most liked and retweeted tweets of the year.

Most liked tweets

The United States’ President Joe Biden’s tweet after taking oath as the 46th president was the most-liked tweet of the year with four million likes.

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

South Korean boy band BTS’ member Jung Kook shared a selfie with a kissing emoji which got 3.2 million likes to become second most-liked tweet of the year.

Twitter’s own tweet saying “hello” to the world when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down in October was the third most-liked tweet of the year with 3.3 million likes.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Former US President Barack Obama’s wish to his “friend” Joe Biden on becoming the president was the fourth most-liked tweet of the year with 2.7 million likes.

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

The fifth most-liked tweet of the year was the US vice-president Kamala Harris’ with 2.2 million likes. Harris is the first female vice president of the country.

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Most retweeted tweets of the year

The most retweeted tweet of the year once again showed how massive BTS’ following on Twitter is. The tweet by the band’s official account against Asian hate and AAPI hate in the US got more than one million retweets, the most on any tweet in 2021.

The tweet was made after eight people, including six women of Asian origin were shot dead in a mass shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia. The killer, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, targeted three massage parlors.

English football club Manchester United’s tweet announcing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo was the second most-retweeted tweet of the year.

Ronaldo, a Manchester United legend returned to the club 12 years after he left it for Real Madrid.

He played for United between 2003 and 2009 and scored 118 goals in 292 games. He won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups with the club.

Twitter’s tweet during Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage in October was the third most-retweeted tweet.

The Recording Academy’s tweet announcing BTS’ performance at the Grammy awards is the fourth-most RT’d tweet.

American music and entertainment magazine Billboard’s announcement of its Hot 100 songs chart in August was the fifth most-retweeted tweet of the year.