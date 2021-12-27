Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all

It has been over a decade since former Prime Minister and slain Co-Chairperson Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in the Liaquat Bagh gun-and-bomb attack incident.

Here is a look back at the five times that Benazir Bhutto–at times as an opposition leader, at times as the country’s prime minister, at times as an exiled leader and at times, as a loving mother that moved us all.

1. After successfully defeating the No Confidence Movement in the Parliament

A jubilant Benazir Bhutto did not smirk or degrade her opponents who failed to dismiss her government through a No Confidence Movement. Rather, she urged all that it was important to respect democracy and not prove to be a danger towards it.

“I assure everyone that we (the government) bear no ill will towards the members of the opposition, Honourable Speaker,” she said.

2. At the US House of Representatives in 1989 Benazir represented Pakistan by speaking at the US House of Representatives. Needless to say, this is one of the most famous speeches of Benazir.

3. When she urged then-Leader Of The Opposition Nawaz Sharif to follow democratic norms

In a fiery speech, Benazir recounted the trials and tribulations that she and her father had faced at the hands of the establishment.

4. When she urged Musharraf to resign and spoke out against the imposition of emergency in 2007

Benazir Bhutto questioned the credibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and urged Musharraf to resign so as to ensure transparent elections.

5. After her government was dismissed for the second time, Benazir appeared in control

Despite being ousted for a second time in 1996, Benazir Bhutto exudes confidence and defiance in this press conference where she states with conviction that “If there is justice in this land, we will not lose in the court”.

The story was originally published on December 27, 2017.