Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33

Two suspects arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Two teenagers, identified as Saeed Ahmed and Fazil Ali, have been arrested for shooting a man near the Ghazi Chowk in Karachi's Scheme 33, according to the police. The incident took place on December 23. "Three boys, between the ages of 14 and 15, were on a motorcycle when one of them opened fire," Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said. The victim, Qamar Raza, was immediately taken to a hospital where he passed away during treatment. Later that day, Raza's family filed an FIR at the area's police station. On Thursday, the police arrested two of the suspects with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the crime site. "The boys said that their friend Ismail brought the gun from his house to film videos for TikTok," the police officer said. "After making videos for the application, they were returning back home when all of a sudden Ismail took out the gun and opened fire on Raza for a thrill." The officer added that initial investigations reveal the suspects and victim were not connected in any way. Ismail is currently on the run. Raids are being conducted to arrest him as soon as possible. The murder weapon and motorcycle have, on the other hand, been seized and sent for forensics.
Karachi Murder TikTok
