Tear, pain, love: Tombstone engraver explains emotions of families

Muhammad Kamran is an engraver from Karachi who has been preparing gravestones for 35 years.

In this video, he explain the emotions of families who come to him to order a gravestone as they prepare for the final rites of their loved ones. Kamran's work include carving the stone and engraving it with not only the names of the deceased but also some other words such as "My beloved mother."

How people feel when they try to come up with suitable words to say the final adieu, Kamran narrates as the first hand witness.