Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours

Any kind of preaching is prohibited in the kingdom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Maulana Tariq Jameel shared the pictures on his verified Twitter account. Photo: Photo: https://twitter.com/TariqJamilOFCL/

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who is famous for his captivating style for delivering sermons, has met Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad.

He was accompanied by PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and Mufti Abdul Rahim.

The meeting comes as internet is rife with claims of a ban on the Tablighi Jamaat activities in Saudi Arabia.

Maulana Tariq Jameel shared the pictures of the meeting on his verified Twitter account.

The Saudi envoy was informed about services of the Tablighi Jamaat and its global impact.

Any kind of religious preaching by any group is prohibited in Saudi Arabia. On December 6, Saudi Arab’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs issued a statement by Dr Abdul Latif Al-Shaikh wherein he directed mosque preachers to ‘warn against Al Ahbab, a Tablighi and Da’wah group in their Friday sermons.

He also directed that the sermons should focus on “declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group. He also called the group “one of the gates of terrorism”.

The ministry also asked the preachers to warn that any affiliation with the group is prohibited.

After the ministry issued more than one such statement, there were rumours on social media that the kingdom could impose a ban on the Tablighi group.

However, reports from Saudi Arabia suggest that no new ban was imposed against the Tablighi Jamaat and that all forms of proselyting were banned in Saudi Arabia. The rule applied to all groups.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Maulana Tariq Jameel Saudi Arabia Tablighi Jamaat
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi's Ranchore Line
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.