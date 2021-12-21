Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who is famous for his captivating style for delivering sermons, has met Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad.

He was accompanied by PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and Mufti Abdul Rahim.

The meeting comes as internet is rife with claims of a ban on the Tablighi Jamaat activities in Saudi Arabia.

آج علماء کے وفد کے ہمراہ سعودی سفیر نواف بن سعید المالکی سے ملاقات کی اور جس میں دعوت و تبلیغ کی محنت، دینی خدمات اور اس کے عالمی ثمرات کے بارے میں آگاہ کیا۔ وفد میں مفتی عبد الرحیم، مولانا طاہر اشرفی شامل تھے۔#tariqjamil pic.twitter.com/DU4XcJfV10 — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 20, 2021

Maulana Tariq Jameel shared the pictures of the meeting on his verified Twitter account.

The Saudi envoy was informed about services of the Tablighi Jamaat and its global impact.

Any kind of religious preaching by any group is prohibited in Saudi Arabia. On December 6, Saudi Arab’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs issued a statement by Dr Abdul Latif Al-Shaikh wherein he directed mosque preachers to ‘warn against Al Ahbab, a Tablighi and Da’wah group in their Friday sermons.

His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques’ preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab) — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) December 6, 2021

He also directed that the sermons should focus on “declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group. He also called the group “one of the gates of terrorism”.

The ministry also asked the preachers to warn that any affiliation with the group is prohibited.

After the ministry issued more than one such statement, there were rumours on social media that the kingdom could impose a ban on the Tablighi group.

However, reports from Saudi Arabia suggest that no new ban was imposed against the Tablighi Jamaat and that all forms of proselyting were banned in Saudi Arabia. The rule applied to all groups.