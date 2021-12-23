Tapping export potential: PM Imran inaugurates Lahore special technological zone

Says it's ideal time for Pakistan to leapfrog

"More than 60% of Pakistan's population is below the age of 30 and this is an ideal situation for the country to leapfrog," Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He inaugurated Technopolis, a special technological zone in Lahore, on Thursday. The initiative aims to enhance Pakistan's export potential by providing large-scale investments in the technology sector.

In an address at the inauguration, the premier said that if the IT sector is incentivized today it will solve multiple problems in the country, including unemployment and the current account deficit.

"Our neighbour India entered the IT sector more than a decade ago and now their industry is worth billions of dollars, while Pakistan's exports are just worth Rs20 million."

The prime minister highlighted it's time to concentrate on the youth. "We need to provide them ease of doing business, remove barriers for them, and push them to do better."

This will do two things for us, he pointed out. Create jobs and solve our problem of exports.

"Whenever our economies grow, the current account suffers a bottleneck. The supply of dollars decreases and builds pressure on our rupee and reserves. This forces us to go back to IMF for loans. This is a never-ending process. "

The PM said that this cycle will only end when exports increase. "As long that doesn't happen, wealth creation is impossible."

Citing the example of China, he said that the neighbouring country is where it's today because it planned to eradicate corruption. The government sent more than 400 people on the ministerial level to jail. It uplifted the poor and then increased exports in a systematic way.

"We too need to redirect our orientation towards increasing exports. We need to include overseas Pakistanis and women in wealth creation."

The story is being updated