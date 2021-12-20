Swabi family protests after man dies in police custody

He was arrested on charges of theft

The people of Swabi have taken to the streets after a man, identified as Amjad Kokal, died in police custody late Sunday night.

Kokal's family claims he was tortured to death by the police. They have blocked the city's Jahangir Road with the body and have refused to bury it until justice is served.

The protesters have blocked the road for traffic and burnt tyres. They want CM Mahmood Khan to take notice of the death.

According to his family, the young man was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of theft and robbery. An FIR was registered against him at a police station.

The police have, on the other hand, said that the man took his life in the lockup. His family members have, however, said the police killed him.