Survey finds Pakistanis are less hopeful about 2022

The people of Pakistan are generally considered to be optimist who, despite adversities and hardships, hope that things will change for the better.

But that hope now appears to be diminishing as a recent survey found that the net hope in the country is lower than the global average.

The Global Hope, Happiness and Economic Prosperity Index survey was conducted by Gallup International. A total of 41,560 respondents from 41 countries participated. In Pakistan the survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

The survey measures three constructs: hope, happiness, and economic optimism.

Although a majority of respondents reported themselves to be hopeful, optimistic, and happy their score on Hope Index and Happiness Index was less than that of global average.

However, Pakistanis fared better on the Economic Optimism index.

Hope

The respondents were asked “As far as you are concerned, do you think that 2022 will be better, worse or the same as 2021?”

In response to the question, 43% Pakistanis said that they are optimistic about 2022, 41% said they believe that 2022 will be worse than 2021, and 9% said that it will be the same. At least 7% did not know or did not wish to respond.

Globally, 38% said that 2022 will be better than 2021, 28% said that it will be worse, and 27% said they think it will be the same as 2021, while 7% did not know or did not wish to respond.

Comparing Pakistan’s figure with the global average figure, Pakistan’s net hope of 2% is significantly less compared to global net hope of 10%, Gallup Pakistan reported.

Economic Optimism Index of Pakistan

To measure the economic optimism, respondents were asked whether 2022 will be a year of economic prosperity, economic difficulty or will remain the same. In response, 45% said they believed 2022 will a year of economic difficulty and 40% said that it will be a year of economic prosperity.

At least 10% said that the upcoming year will be the same as 2021, while 5% did not know or did not wish to respond.

Pakistan’s net economic optimism of -5% was found to be better than the global figure of -15%.

Happiness Index of Pakistan

Here, respondents were asked if they feel very happy, happy, neither happy nor unhappy, unhappy or very unhappy about their life.

In response to this question, 38% Pakistanis said that they feel very happy about their life, 27% said they feel happy, 12% said neither happy nor unhappy, 12% said unhappy, and 11% said very unhappy. Net happiness for Pakistan in 2021 was 42%.

Globally, 13% said that they feel very happy about their life. Pakistan’s net happiness was almost same as the global figure. However, 11% Pakistanis said they are very unhappy as compared to 4% globally.