Surrender before NAB: SC tells Agha Siraj Durrani

He has been named in an assets beyond means case

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
The Supreme Court has instructed Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, to surrender before the National Accountability Bureau. At a hearing on Friday, a three-member bench rejected the plea of Durrani's lawyer to surrender before a trial court and instructed the politician to appear in the bureau. The PPP leader was arrested in Islamabad in 2019 by NAB Karachi. He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income. In October, the Sindh High Court rejected Durrani's bail. The court, on the other hand, granted bail to the eight people accused in the case, including Durrani’s wife Naheed, daughters and sons. After the orders were passed, NAB raided his residence to arrest him but failed to do so because of resistance from the politician's guards. Durrani then filed an appeal in the apex court. The PPP leader was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.
