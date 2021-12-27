Murtaza Wahab says ‘sorry’ to SC after flash of anger

The Supreme Court, in a drastic turn of events on Monday, ordered the removal of Murtaza Wahab from the post of Karachi administrator. An angry Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the leader has terribly failed the people of the city.

The top court resumed hearing the Gutter Baghicha case at its Karachi Registry on December 27. During the proceedings, Wahab and the top judge had a heated exchange.

According to SAMAA TV’s Irfanul Haque, the administrator misbehaved with the top judges when they expressed dissatisfaction over a report on the park presented by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin remarked that all the amenity plots in the city are not owned by the local government. “The state will one day or the other take them [the land] back from you.”

He said that no one thought multi-storey buildings would be built on these plots. “It’s about time we dissolve all the societies of the KMC.”

Here, Justice Ahmed expressed his annoyance at the metropolitan corporation. “You thought you could sell these plots and fill your pockets. This is the unfortunate state of our system.”

Addressing Wahab, the top judge said that all the parks in Karachi need to be restored as soon as possible. The administrator replied that out of 168 acres of land, over 50 acres have been encroached upon.

“You know the condition of the city more than me. What are we supposed to do? Leave the government,” the administrator replied brusquely.

This immensely annoyed the court. “Focus on your ministership. Don’t bring your politics here. Go. We are firing you,” Justice Ahmed said in a rampage.

The apex court came down on the PPP leader for not fulfilling his responsibilities. “Your behavior is that of a politician, not someone who works for the people of the city,” the top judge pointed out.

He then instructed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to appoint an “impartial and competent” person in place of Wahab.

Immediately after the orders were passed, Wahab apologised from the top court but the judges remained firm on their decision to remove the PPP leader.

Later in the day, they accepted his apology and instructed him to keep politics away from the job. “Work as the administrator in an impartial way.”

‘I was just stating facts’

In an interview outside the court, Murtaza Wahab told SAMAA TV that he was just stating facts in the court. “They should have heard things before passing a judgment.”

The administrator said that there was no notification that declares the 1,000 acre land of Gutter Bagicha an amenity of a park.

Wahab added that he has a lot of respect for the court and he doesn’t believe in going against them. “Being a public servant is an honour for me and I will keep doing everything in my power for this city.”

Restore Gutter Baghicha

The top court has instructed authorities to immediately restore Gutter Baghicha and remove all encroachments built on it.

“For a city with a population of 30 million, there should at least be 300,000 parks,” the chief justice remarked. “What kind of a city doesn’t have parks?”

The court blamed the condition of Karachi on KMC. “Is this city your personal property? Officers have encroached parks and built homes on them. Who gave you the right to do this?”

Justice Gulzar Ahmed pressed that this needs to end. He, consequently, passed orders to remove all occupancies from Gutter Baghicha.

Case background

The case of Karachi’s most attacked park started in 1993. Shehri, an NGO, says that the KMC Officers Cooperative Housing Society (KMC OCHS) illegally secured 200 acres for itself. Shehri took this to court and filed a human rights case. Its legal case was made by referring to Article 184(3) of the Constitution in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the conversion of Gutter Baghicha amenity land to industrial, residential, and commercial use.

Shehri feared that turning Gutter Baghicha into plots would destroy the environment. Five other NGOs joined Shehri in the effort to save Gutter Baghicha.

The case in the Supreme Court was disposed of in 2003. The city district government of Karachi (CDGK) promised to reach an understanding with citizens and NGOs. The SC directed the CDGK to report back on how it had followed these orders after three months.

However, more parts of Gutter Baghicha disappeared in the following two years as people surreptitiously took over its green space.

In 2005, Shehri filed a contempt of court case against the CDGK. And then, three years later, again, in 2008, Shehri filed a fresh case against the CDGK, the Karachi Building Control Authority, the Sindh government, and others.

Shehri kept filing contempt petitions over the years but a major development came only in 2018 when the 200 acres illegally given to KMC OCHS were cancelled.

In March 2020, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation announced that it had retrieved 362 acres of government land from grabbers. The statement, ironically, claimed that the land belonged to the KMC Officers Society and City Park located near Gutter Bagicha in Old Golimar in District West.

Last month, a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed ordered the Karachi administrator to restore Gutter Baghicha to its original shape.

People who fought for the restoration of the Gutter Baghicha to its original position included Nisar Baloch, who was gunned down in November 2009 for his activism.

Another name is that of Ardeshir Cowasjee, who was a columnist, social activist, and philanthropist.

The Sindh High Court has adjourned the hearing of the Gutter Baghicha case until December 13.