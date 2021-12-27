Supreme Court in Karachi, NSC meeting, Benazir Bhutto death anniversary

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Monday, December 27, 2022.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear important cases at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry. Important updates are expected in cases pertaining to the Orangi and Gujjar nullahs encroachments, Al-Bari Tower, and Karachi’s greenbelt.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss Afghanistan and other issues. The border fence is the top agenda of the meeting. Taliban border guards recently stopped Pakistani forces from fencing the border.

Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Larkana to lead the death anniversary commemoration of his mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The event will be held today. Asif Ali Zardari is, on the other hand, in Islamabad and he will not attend the public gathering in Larkana.

Rain with cool winds was reported in Karachi Monday morning. According to the Met Office, the showers will continue till Tuesday.

Motorways in Punjab were closed early morning after heavy fog blanketed multiple areas of Lahore and adjoining cities.

Sialkot incident: The investigation team and prosecution will meet today to discuss important updates in the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara. The challan in the case has been prepared as well.