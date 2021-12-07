Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
Submit original affidavit or face charges: IHC tells Rana Shamim

He has till December 13 to submit the document

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Islamabad High Court has instructed Rana Shamim, former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, to submit his original affidavit which accuses former top judge Saqib Nisar of denying bail to PML-N leaders or face contempt charges.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Athar Minallah warned Shamim that charges will be framed against him if he fails to produce the documents in court by December 13.

Justice (retd) Shamim submitted a written reply to the show cause notice issued to him by the court.

If my intention was contempt of court, I would have has recorded my affidavit in Pakistan and given it to the media, he said.

I gave the affidavit to my grandson in a sealed envelope with clear instructions that it should neither be opened nor be made public, justice (retd) Shamim claimed.

In his written reply, former GB chief justice claimed that he has no idea who gave it to the reporter.

The Notary Public London also keeps a copy of the affidavit for the record, he added.

Justice (retd) Shamim had claimed in the affidavit, recorded allegedly on November 10, that three years ago the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nisar ordered the lower judiciary to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz until after the 2018 general elections. The contents of the alleged affidavit were published by The News.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the report by The News and initiated contempt of court proceedings on November 16.

On November 30, Justice (retd) Shamim appeared for the first time before the IHC

Justice (retd) Shamim told the court that the reporter had called him after the publication of the news item.

He said his affidavit had been sealed in an envelope that laid secure with his family. “I don’t know how it got leaked” to the journalist, he said.

However, the former judge also said he had not seen the affidavit submitted to the Islamabad High Court. “I will have to see what was [in] that [document]” said Justice Shamim.

Advocate General Islamabad wants Rana Shamim’s name on EC

Advocate General of Islamabad Niazullah Niazi has written a letter to the commissioner of Islamabad requesting him to put justice (retd) Shamim’s name on the Exit Control List.

Rana Shamim is facing contempt of court case, the advocate general said.
Niazi said if Rana Shamim goes abroad, it will have serious implications for the case.

